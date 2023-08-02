FromMichelle Brey close

Cruising did not become a pleasure for some travelers. Heat bothered them. They expressed their disappointment on Twitter.

Bremen – relaxation, sunsets, good food: this is probably how the passengers of the Carnival Sunrise imagined their cruise. The reality, however, was far different. Complaints piled up, just like the bad reviews on Twitter. The cruise line responded.

North Sea island grants cruise ban – ships have to change their routes

Cruise ship: Carnival Sunrise Beginning of the journey: Miami (United States) Stopovers: Jamaica and Grand Cayman Island Duration of the Trip: Five nights beginning July 24th

Cruise voyage: Problems with the air conditioning due to extreme heat in the USA

There was a problem with the air conditioning on board the cruise ship. This was confirmed by a company representative Business Insider. However, this only affected “a limited number of cabins and some of the public areas of the ship”. Extreme heat and high sea temperatures would have put additional strain on the air conditioning systems on land and at sea, it said. The refrigerators were also out. How long this problem existed was initially not announced.

North Atlantic: Warmer than ever since measurements began

In fact, sea temperatures in the North Atlantic are extremely high. According to preliminary data from US researchers, it is even hotter than it has been since the start of their data series around 40 years ago. According to data from the University of Maine’s “Climate Reanalyzer” platform, the average temperature of the North Atlantic was 25.0 degrees on July 29 – the last evaluated date up to Monday afternoon (July 31).

The record value so far was 24.9 degrees and was reached in the days from September 1st to 7th, 2022. The experts at the University of Maine count the North Atlantic as the area from the equator to the 60th degree of latitude north, which is north of Scotland, and from the zeroth degree of longitude, which runs through London, to the 80th degree of longitude west, on which Florida is located.

‘Whole experience terrible’: Passengers angry and disappointed after cruise

The anger of the passengers erupted on social media. Because they probably had a completely different idea of ​​the cruise trip. “I have to say that I am very disappointed. Hot rooms, the light and the fridge don’t work,” reads an experience report on the short message platform Twitter. Another Twitter user also wrote of a “broken refrigerator”, a non-working air conditioning system and a “bucket of ice as a remedy”. “Unfortunately, the entire experience was horrible,” explained another passenger. “Very frustrating and disappointing,” she said of conditions aboard Carnival Sunrise.

Some users attached photos to their words. For example, pictures of temperature measuring devices, some of which showed up to 82 Fahrenheit in the rooms, were posted. That corresponds to around 28 degrees Celsius. Due to the high temperatures, the passengers received part of the travel expenses reimbursed, as Cruise Hive reported.

It can happen again and again that the service on trips – as in the case of the Carnival Sunrise – does not meet expectations. But there are often very strange complaints – even on cruises. Cruise trips are no longer possible everywhere. A North Sea island, for example, issued a cruise ban. (mbr)