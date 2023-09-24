Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/24/2023 – 9:57

Exhibition “Death and the Devil – Fascination of horror” explores a genre that is as underrated as it is ancestral and omnipresent. Artifices of horror span from music, cinema and literature to fashion and the toy industry. Since time immemorial, horror has found its way into various forms of art, be it old wives’ tales, books, paintings, sculptures, songs or films. But despite this long tradition, the genre is often looked down upon as superficial.

With the exhibition Tod und Teufel – Faszination des Horrors (Death and the Devil – Fascination of horror), at Kunstpalast Düsseldorf, curator Westrey Page aims to debunk this notion. She comments that, in recent decades, horror has only had a marginal presence in major exhibitions, this being unique in exploring horror as a source of inspiration for cultural fields ranging from high art to fashion, from classical music to toy series.

The exhibition opens with a historical prologue, exploring the influences of horror on arts and culture, from the fantastic demons of the Renaissance to the sinister shadows in the landscapes of Romanticism and the iconic characters of early 20th century cinema, such as the vampire Nosferatu by Friedrich Wilhelm Murnau.

Throughout history, artists such as Albrecht Dürer, Friedrich Wilhelm von Schadow and Francisco de Goya have addressed fear, visions and nightmares in their works. “Above all, my hope is that a large part of the public will thus be able to interpret the current manifestations of horror differently, perhaps starting to have more respect for them”, explains Page.

Horror in the service of conservatism or subversion

Through 120 objects – paintings, illustrations and installations from different forms of art from the last two centuries – Death and the Devil proves how certain horror devices are repeatedly revisited. Excerpts from classics of German expressionist cinema such as The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920) Nosferatu (1922), side by side with the more modern The Exorcist (1973) or Halloween: The Night of Terror (1978), testify to the continuity of the genre in the seventh art.

Horror films have the potential to promote both conservative and subversive values, for example, warning against the unknown or allowing a change of perspective on social issues by asking the question: who is the real monster here?

Since the first King Kong, in 1933, the old “hero versus monster” formula has been questioned. In several contemporary vampire films, bloodsuckers have stopped being villains and become protagonists seeking their niche for survival in a cruel society.

A recurring theme is that a central unit is threatened by something that comes from outside (Body Invaders [1978] or The Riddle of Another World [1982]). However, this established narrative structure can also serve as an exchange of roles, in which “the monster, the witch, the vampire or the outsider is capable of asserting an enhanced otherness”, highlights curator Page.

“And this can also be used to question social norms, systems of power. And, in the end, that’s what we’re seeing more and more in horror these days, across different genres, including pop culture.”

“Be yourself, be unique, be a monster”

The exhibition in Düsseldorf also shows the influence that the more recent goth scene has had on the creations of designers Rei Kawakubo, Rick Owens and Viktor & Rolf, among others. In turn, the aesthetics of gothic, wave and, above all, metal bands – be it their album covers, t-shirts or the lettering of their logos – is strongly inspired by ancient myths that deal with terror and disgust. This symbolism also manifests itself in pop music: Lady Gaga refers to her fans as “Little Monsters”.

In recent years there has been a renaissance in horror, reflected, for example, in the international success of the series The Walking Dead, or the Monster High franchise, from Mattel, manufacturer of Barbie, in which dolls like Frankie Stein or Draculaura horrify, under the slogan: “Be yourself, be unique, be a monster”.

“So it’s about celebrating and accepting your own identity and differences”, summarizes Westrey Page. When preparing the exhibition, she herself was amazed by the diversity of the horror genre: “It can be serious, it can be sociopolitical, but it can also be seductive. Horror can be fun, full of dark humor. It’s just so diverse!”

The 2018 sculpture Red Rack of Those Ravaged and Unconsenting, in which American artist King Cobra imitates butcher’s meat, exploring the vulnerability of the body and the disgust it arouses; the cover of the album Born this way, in which Lady Gaga is part motorcycle, part human; Max Schreck as Count Orlok in Nosferatu: all three transgress boundaries and can open viewers’ minds through a moment of shock.

“I think horror gives us space to process our own fears and ultimately see our society from a different perspective,” concludes curator Westrey Page.

Tod und Teufel – Faszination des Horrors (Death and Devil – Fascination of horror) is aimed at people over 12 years old and can be visited at the Kunstpalast Düsseldorf until January 21, 2024.