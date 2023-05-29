Fortunately, good choices are also being made in BMW’s design department.

Both the BMW i4 as the i7 and the iX suffer from the much-discussed kidney disease that plagues modern BMWs. That did fear the worst for the i5 or the new 5 Series. Still, this one got fairly normal kidneys. They are slightly larger (as the comparison showed), but it is not too bad.

Nevertheless, BMW has tried the large kidneys on the 5 Series. This is evident from an interview with Adrian van Hooydonk. At an early stage of the design process, they had given the new Fünfer vertical kidney grilles, but after consultation they decided against it.

The big kidneys went in the trash because the 5 Series then would be ugly as hell too much like his big brother. “Even with different headlights, it starts to creep up against the 7 Series very quickly,” Adrian van Hooydonk explains.

Unlike the competitor from Stuttgart BMW therefore wants to make a very conscious distinction between their upper middle class sedan and their top sedan. They certainly succeeded in that mission. Whether you like the new 5 Series or not, it looks a lot sportier than the 7 Series.

The grille therefore plays an important role in this. Van Hooydonk explains that a horizontal grille gives a sporty look, while a vertical grille looks more stately. That makes sense. It does raise the question: why did the M3 and M4 get a vertical grille…?

Through: Road & Track

This article Horror: the 5 Series also had almost huge kidneys appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Horror #Series #enormous #kidneys