Mexico.- Tabata Jalil attended the program of Youtube ‘The Parakeet’where he surprised many by revealing what was the strangest detail that a ‘fan’ sent him, because it was a disturbing present.

The pretty host of the star program of Aztec TV“Come Joy”, confessed that he had a follower who sent him letters that in its content they had blood.

Tabata explained that this person was extremely intense, and that it worried her a lot because in addition to sending her those letters, he also appeared in the places where she was.

“The matter was super crazy, apart from this he was a guy like Stalker, so if you uploaded a story where you were going to be, well, he would appear, very underground and he stared at you, oh, not terrible, terrible!”, he explained.

After the VLA presenter’s confession, the interviewers began to make some jokes, where they highlighted that the follower connected a feather to the vein to create the cards, but at that moment, Jalil told the most horrifying detail.

“If we had to put a stop to it because, apart from that, he sent entire boxes with gifts and well, with his letters written in blood and he stuck coins, apart from that, access was already prohibited. And how do you know that it was blood? Because it was literally seen that it was blood, I mean terrible. It had the same funny brown color of blood,” he said.

In addition, the journalist also pointed out that in the letters that man assured her that in another life they were a couple, assuring her that he loved her.

“Well, that he loved me a lot and that we were something in another life and because I despised him and that I was going to die and I don’t know what. So I said this is a bit heavy.”

He also said that in addition to the letters received boxes full of giftsbut he assured that he never kept any of them, since he preferred to give them to his colleagues in the production.

“No, not terror, hey! I did give things away in the office, everything comes from someone and well, each gift also has an energy charge.”

Finally, the TV Azteca reporter revealed that to stop that subject they had to call the cyber policesince for 9 long months he did not stop sending her details or looking for her.

“About 9 months and until I said a whole birth we did not have to resort to the cyber police, I gave the networks of the human who was always harassing me and in Azteca we had to put restrictions and obviously it was stopped. Obviously, When this man, whose name was Vera, arrived, they prohibited the entry of packages”.