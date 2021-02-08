E.t is not at all difficult to keep a cool head under these circumstances: the temperature at the “Polaris VI” research station in Antarctica is thirty degrees below zero. On its own, such a head is of course a bit strange: The new ward doctor Maggie Mitchell (Katharine O’Donnelly), a woman with a cross-eyed deer look, professionally packs the said cool head on a bowl in the laboratory and ignores the noises that are made when palpating surrender. Then she can report that the station operator Miles (Tom Lawrence), whose frozen body was found in the snow, must have been slain before his deplorable beheading.

Sheer horror – or as one says to New German: That escalated quickly. “The Head”, a Spanish-Japanese horror series in six episodes, which tells of unpleasant events in one of the coldest places in the world, has goose bumps in it. The film was shot on Iceland and Tenerife in 2019.

And of course it comes as ordered, this story about rampant madness in times of isolation. The book is by Àlex and David Pastor, who qualify for the job with films such as “Carriers – Escape from the Deadly Plague” (2009) and “The Last Days – 12 Weeks After Panic” (2013). Perhaps they should set up a hotline as a part-time job to provide homeschooling-plagued parents with strategies against horror.

Eerily gloomy backdrop

Visually, “The Head” is sometimes tough. Some scenes are so dark and pale that you press the contrast button on the remote control in vain to better follow the action. But the classic claustrophobic backdrop, a steel research station in the ice, tunnelled under, which is just as cozy as the USCSS Nostromo spaceship in “Alien” or the two-master in “The Terror”, has something for itself in all darkness: a look inside, and we already regret it without being able to turn around.

The same applies to the “Polaris VI” scientists. If not, tradition helps: on the first evening in the ice, every new research team has to watch John Carpenter’s horror flick “The Thing” from 1982, which is about a research station in Antarctica and an alienating monster. With the arrival of the new troop, which is supposed to spend the black winter in Antarctica, the series begins – and after some party pictures where the crew is standing on the ice and pretending that a sweater is enough for the South Pole, half a jump Year forward: The Danish summer commander Johan (Alexandre Willaume), who sighed goodbye to his hard-working wife Annika (Laura Bach) on departure, is now returning to the station by helicopter.

He hasn’t heard from the “Polaris” for weeks, the entrances are snowed in and the inside urgently needs to be tidied up. No one to be seen. With the exception of Fridtjof Nansen, whose dead serious portrait hangs in a hallway and heralds heroism.

When Berg’s team finally found what they were looking for, they had to report various bodies to the police, who asked to be patient until they appeared at the South Pole due to the lack of public transport connections – including Winter Commander Eric (Richard Collector) and Ramón (Álvaro Morte from “House of Money “), A Nietzsche well-read cook. Annika, on the other hand, whose Nordic beauty Johan has to think back to repeatedly because “The Head” doesn’t shy away from clichés, is just missed. Expedition leader Arthur (John Lynch) could also live and soon be back in Davos, preaching climate protection.

Doctor Maggie, who learned to be afraid at Carpenter evening, is found screaming in panic in a closet. This is where the flashbacks come in. “The Head” works with dramaturgical means similar to those used elsewhere in the streaming world. Everything down to the agonized whirring strings on the sound track corresponds exactly to what one expects from the series. These expectations are not outwitted or exceeded, at least in the first three episodes that were shown in advance.

In one of the first flashbacks we learn how radio operator Miles lost his head and his killer lost a saw. Another picture is more difficult to cope with: We see an extremely slim female scientist who has been locked out with colleagues and is supposed to crawl back into the station through a ventilation shaft. Oh dear! Then it occurs to you that, thanks to your regular TV chip consumption, you probably wouldn’t have been considered for this task.

“The Head” can be seen on Starzplay.