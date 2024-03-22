Twenty students of an elementary school in the south of the city of Puebla They suffered nervous breakdowns while playing Ouija boarda game popularly known for establishing supposed contacts with spirits.

The events occurred last Friday, at the “Ricardo Flores Magón” primary school on 87 A Oriente Street and Diagonal de la Mora, in the Granjas de San Isidro neighborhood, in the state of Puebla.

According to initial reports, the students were playing Ouija board when they suddenly began experiencing nervous breakdowns. In this situation, 9-1-1 was requested for help and both SUMA paramedics and SSC agents came to provide assistance.

Upon arriving at the scene, the paramedics came across the news that three students, two women and one man, lost consciousness during his contact with the Ouija board, the popular board with which people from beyond can be contacted.

Parents respond to the facts

Together with the medical personnel, the parents, who, shocked, quickly went to the school to understand what was happening and several of them chose to take their children home.

School authorities were also informed of the incident and are investigating how the Ouija board entered the educational institution. It is expected that appropriate measures will be taken, including possible sanctions for those involved.

It should be remembered that the guija is a wooden board that has an alphabet and numbers, and its objective is for the people who make up the session to contact spirits or 'souls in pain', the deceased and also demons, that is, angels who fell into misfortune before God created humans.