Jenna Ortega She has become the actress of the moment. Not only has she premiered the television series “Merlina” for Netflix, but it has appeared in more than one successful film this 2022, such as the fifth installment of “Scream”, which put it in the eye of popularity among fans and casual consumers of horror. However, this has not been the only bet of the genre with which thousands have been won throughout the year.

Jenna Ortega gives life to Merlina Addams. Series is directed by Tim Burton. Photo: Netflix

In case you don’t know, ortega he was part of the cast of a creepy slasher movie from A24. The production premiered a few months ago and was a success not only at the box office, but also among critics and viewers (on Rotten Tomatoes it obtained a 94% rating from specialized journalists and 75% from the audience).

We are talking about “X”, the film that combines bloodthirsty scenes, with acclaimed performances and a plot that brings us closer to a porn film project from a perspective that you would never have imagined.

Jenna Ortega as Lorraine in “X.” Photo: A24

What is “X” about?

“In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to shoot an adult film in rural Texas, but when their inmates and elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives,” the synopsis states. official shared by A24.

Where to see “X” ONLINE?

After its successful passage through theaters, thousands are waiting for “X” to reach streaming. However, its arrival on any platform has not yet been confirmed. Still, you can watch it online on Apple TV+, whether you decide to buy a digital copy or rent it.

“X” prices on Apple TV+. Photo: Apple TV+ capture

“X” – cast