The ‘horror pollers’ on the Escamplaan in The Hague have collapsed after more than fifty collisions, but now the entry ban is being ignored en masse again. Kilometers away at the city hall of The Hague, officials are racking their brains. How is the road closed to cut-through traffic without turning it into a junkyard?
Michiel van Gruythuijsen
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Horror #pollers #disabled #dozens #collisions #ban #masse
Leave a Reply