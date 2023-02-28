It happened in Iran, in one of the largest cities. Hundreds of girls poisoned in girls’ schools: the Minister of Health speaks

The shocking episode took place in Qom, a large city in Iran. Hundreds of girls about 10 years old were poisoned during school hours.

The families of the minors demanded to know the truth. They appealed to Minister of Healthwho after months managed to give an answer on what really happened.

Whoever carried out the horrific plan had only one purpose. do close girls’ schoolsFor prevent women from getting an education.

The country agency, theIRNAreleased the words of the Minister of Health Younes Panahi:

It emerged that some individuals wanted all schools, especially girls’ schools, closed. The poisoning was caused by available chemical compounds not for military use and is neither contagious nor transmissible.

There would have been too several arrests. However, no one has yet confirmed that they are connected to the story involving hundreds of girls.

The investigation into the poisoning of hundreds of little girls

The investigation has been going on since November. Until now they have been reported over 350 cases of poisoning. All the girls attending Iranian schools have shown symptoms such as: headache, cough, nausea, breathing difficulties and heart palpitations.

Initially, the government had talked about psychosisbut after the investigations and subsequent cases, even outside the city, the answer came.

In recent days, the Attorney General has launched ajudicial investigation. The hundreds of girls who died or were affected by the symptoms of the poisoning attended three different girls’ schools in the city of Qom.

The explanation of the Minister of Health has aroused dismay among many families. Not just among those affected. A macabre gesture, that of poisoning poor innocent girls of only 10 years of age, to prevent the Iranian women of the future to have an education.