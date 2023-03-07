Horror: passenger tried to open plane door in flight and stabbed stewardess

Sometimes complicated security situations occur on airplanes. One of these occurred during a flight between Los Angeles and Boston (United States) when a man tried to stabbing a flight attendant in the neck with a broken spoon after trying to open the plane door in midair.

As reported by the channel Telemundothe incident occurred last Sunday night less than an hour after the United Airlines flight landed.

The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said the shooter was identified as Francisco Severo Torres, a 33-year-old man from Leominster, Massachusetts.



After Torres tried to open the door and after he tried to stab the flight attendant, he was accosted by passengers and restrained.

When the plane landed in Boston, Torres was captured, federal prosecutors said.

The attacker appeared before a federal court this Monday, March 6 and will remain in custody while a hearing is held.

In a statement, United Airlines said: “Thanks to the swift action of our crew and customers, a man was subjected after becoming a safety concern on United Flight 2609 from Los Angeles to Boston.

The company added: “We have zero tolerance for any type of violence on our flights, and this customer will be banned from flying United pending an investigation. We are cooperating with police in their investigation.”

