Home page politics

Of: Patrick Huljina

split

The terrible pictures from the Kiev suburb of Bucha caused horror in the Ukraine war. Numerous politicians called for clarification and consequences.

Kyiv – It is another cruel climax since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict. The images from Butscha are shocking and disturbing. The Kiev suburb, 25 kilometers northwest of the capital, has been fiercely contested since the Russian attack began more than five weeks ago. In the meantime, the Russian army has withdrawn from the area – but left behind a picture of horror. Bodies lie in the middle of the streets, residential buildings have been completely destroyed.

Ukraine war: horror at atrocities in Bucha – “21st century hell”

According to the Ukrainian authorities, almost 300 bodies were found in Bucha. Reporters from the AFP news agency reported that many of the dead wore civilian clothes. They saw at least 20 bodies lying on a single street in the Kyiv suburb. Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, shared pictures of shot dead men on Twitter. “The hell of the 21st century,” he wrote.

“All these people were shot,” said Bucha Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk. “They killed her with a shot in the back of the head.” There were cars on the streets in which “entire families were killed: children, women, grandmothers, men”. According to the mayor, 280 people had to be buried in mass graves in Bucha.

Atrocities in Butscha: Scholz calls for “ruthless investigation” – Baerbock announces sanctions

The horror is great, far beyond the borders of Ukraine. “What happened in Bucha and other suburbs of Kyiv can only be described as genocide,” said Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv image. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke of a “deliberate massacre” and called for further sanctions. The Russian armed forces left “a total catastrophe and numerous dangers in their wake,” President Zelenskyy wrote on Facebook. He warned of mined areas and further air raids.

In Berlin, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier held Moscow directly responsible for serious war crimes. “The pictures from Butscha shock me,” said the long-time SPD foreign minister. The Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, had previously accused him of having a questionable political affinity with Russia. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) demanded in Berlin on Sunday: “We must relentlessly investigate these crimes committed by the Russian military.”

After the retreat of the Russian army, Bucha offers a picture of destruction. © Rodrigo Abd/dpa

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described the images as “intolerable”. On Twitter, she held Russian President Vladimir Putin personally responsible: “Putin’s unbridled violence is wiping out innocent families and knows no borders.” The Green politician added: “Those responsible for these war crimes must be held accountable.” She announced tougher sanctions against Russia and further aid for Ukraine.

Ukraine war: Russian opposition speaks of “genocide”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was also appalled by the atrocities. He described the images as “a punch in the pit of the stomach”. “This is the reality that plays out every day as long as Russia’s brutality against Ukraine continues. So it has to end,” Blinken told CNN. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: “It’s brutality against civilians like we haven’t seen in Europe for decades.” This underscores the need for the Ukraine war to end and for those responsible for atrocities to be held accountable.

There was no word from the Kremlin on the allegations in the first few hours – not even from the Russian Ministry of Defense. But the Russian opposition also sees responsibility with President Putin. “This is what the ‘defense of the Russian world’ arranged by Putin looks like,” says Kira Jarmysch, spokeswoman for the imprisoned Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny. What happened in Bucha has nothing to do with war. “War means a more or less equal struggle between both sides – but that is genocide.” (ph/dpa/afp)