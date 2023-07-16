FromCatherine Reikowski close

The shipping company Ambassador Cruise Line apologizes to its passengers. Other cruise providers have long since gone a different way.

Faroe Islands – A British cruise company carrying 1,000 passengers has gotten caught in a bloody hunt for pilot whales. Upon arrival at the port of Torshavn in the Faroe Islands, passengers witnessed the slaughter of the animals.

Horror on vacation: cruise passengers have to watch the bloodbath of whales

The Faroe Islands are known for not renouncing their tradition of whaling – for a long time not even when it came to protected animal species. At the same time, the Faroe Islands are a popular tourist destination, also for cruises, because of their picturesque landscape. However: Aida and Hapag Lloyd are already avoiding the Faroe Islands because of the whale hunts.

Cruise ship caught in whaling: company apologizes to passengers

More than 40 animals are said to have been killed on the cruise, reports abcnews. “We were incredibly disappointed that this hunt took place while our ship was in port,” said a spokesman for Ambassador Cruise Line.

“We strongly oppose this outdated practice and, since 2021, we have been working with our partner ORCA, a charity dedicated to the study and conservation of whales, dolphins and porpoises in UK and European waters, to inspire change,” said a spokesperson for Ambassador Cruisle Lines after the arrival of their member ship in the Torshavn port area on the southern part of the main island.

Cruise gets caught in whale hunt – this is how the government explains the tradition

Loud abcnews For traditional reasons, the Faroe Islands do not want to do without the bloody spectacle, even if they have come under international criticism: “The Faroe Islands have eaten pilot whale meat and bacon since they first settled on the islands over a millennium ago. Today, as in the past, whaling is a community activity, open to all, but also well organized at the community level and regulated by national laws”. a government statement. the 53,000 inhabitants island that belongs to Denmark.

There are always international conferences on the subject – including how to deal with endangered whales. After the Corona restart, there was criticism of cruise ships for other reasons. (cat)