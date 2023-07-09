Home page World

A cruise is not always a purely relaxing experience. Sometimes it can also be a real test of nerves for cruise passengers.

Munich – Many people see a cruise as the ultimate expression of freedom, vacation, rest and relaxation. Once aboard, you can unwind and gaze out to sea as you cruise from one fascinating sight to the next. Unfortunately, there is one thing that can take away from this enjoyment – ​​the unpredictability of the weather. But even a pensioner had his fun spoiled when he was not allowed on board because of a towel.

Even an ordinary storm can become a challenge for numerous passengers. Recently, vacationers on Aida reported “horror on board” when enormous waves suddenly crashed against their cruise ship during a storm.

Aida cruise becomes a test of nerves: “Aida Prima” encounters stormy seas on the way to Bergen

This happened during a voyage of the “Aida Prima” from Hamburg to Bergen. A passenger named Andreas A. described opposite the portal Moin.de the chaotic scenes on board. Accordingly, the ship got into troubled waters while trying to avoid a storm. For him personally, the strong rocking and the high waves were not a problem. He calmly filmed from his seat at the bar how the waves pounded almost to the middle of the huge Aida cruise ship.

The vacationer reported to the portal that many passengers felt nauseous. In the social networks, some would even speak of a real “horror on board”. In contrast, the violent swell seemed to impress him little. Even when a wave hit right against his window, he didn’t flinch.

Storms and storms on the high seas: How to behave properly during a cruise

But what is the best way to behave when a storm is imminent during a cruise? Here is a summary of the most important information:

In any case, leave the deck and the outside areas and go inside.

Follow the instructions of the cruise staff.

Stay in the cabin if possible.

Use the stairs instead of the elevator.

An expert on cruises from the company Dreamlines summarizes: “If you follow the instructions of the crew, react calmly and prudently, you stay safe.”

At the beginning of the year, Aida was able to record a booking record. Due to the significant price increases for liquefied natural gas (LNG), the cruise ships “Aidanova” and “Aidacosma” no longer sailed with the fuel, which was considered more environmentally friendly, at the beginning of the year.

