At least 25 people have died from a firearm in confrontations between factions of the band ‘Los Tiguerones’, an organization considered terrorist by the authorities of Ecuador, in several neighborhoods located in the northwest of the city of Guayaquil, according to reports Europa Press.

“The situation in Nueva Prosperina is a barbarity. In one afternoon, 25 people were killed in a series of coordinated attacks in Housing 2 and other sectors. Men armed with rifles and 9 millimeter guns, at least 20 hitmen, toured the streets running in cold blood“The city mayor explained, Aquiles Álvarez Henriques in his social network X.

As Álvarez indicated, “New prosperine on a battlefieldleaving in the middle of helpless neighbors, who live today with fear. “” The numbers are terrifying: 180 violent deaths in this district so far this year. A number that only grows and demonstrates that the situation is not controlled, “he said.

Álvarez has remarked that “the priority must be the safety of the people”: “It is enough to get distracted with smoke curtains while the mafias continue to do what they want,” he urged after maintaining that “the madness in which we live is outrageous.”

The clashes, just four days after the government renewed for another 30 days the state of exception due to insecurity, have taken place between the ‘equal’ and ‘Phoenix’ features, as reported by the Ecuadorian newspaper ‘Primicias’.