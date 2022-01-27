Horror in Ferrières-en-Brie, near Paris, where the A ten-year-old boy’s lifeless body was found inside a suitcase. This was reported by the broadcaster Bfm TV, explaining that the discovery of the suitcase took place near the victim’s home where the garbage bins are. Police are looking for the mother, suspected of killing her son at home. In fact, traces of blood were found in the house, as the broadcaster explains.

It was the victim’s father who reported the missing from home of his 10-year-old son and 33-year-old wife. The first searches were started yesterday, and then resumed today. Bfm TV reports that the couple was going through a difficult time and that the mother disappeared without taking anything with her.