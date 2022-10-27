As if time had stopped, just like in 2018 we look again in theaters Halloweenthis time with the promise that it will be the definitive end of the adventure of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode. Halloween: The Final Night, It is not the only horror movie at the box office. Other tapes like Smile Y the devil’s light they remind us that it’s that time of year when production companies bring out their scary movies to be in style with the season.

Mexico was not the exception and among all the offer of foreign films, it premiered The evil eye (still playing in theaters). Critics have praised the film by director Isaac Ezban, especially for the interpretive power that actress Ofelia Medina gives it, a sinister grandmother who torments the protagonist. This witchcraft and black magic film makes reference to Latin American traditions and myths to sneak in as one of the best Mexican films of this genre.

If you don’t want to leave home, streaming services are also committed to adding movies of the genre to their catalog and highlighting the tapes they already have in it. Among them, some cinematographic jewels that are worth seeing on Halloween. Viewers will be able to enjoy this selection of horror films from their sofa.

midsummer (2019)

Starring Florence Pugh and directed by Ari Aster, midsummer tells the story of a young woman who has lost everything and decides to go on a trip to Sweden with her college friends and her boyfriend. They enter a pagan community that will celebrate different ceremonies and rituals to attract rain and a good harvest season; however, the longer they stay in the place they realize that the community has terrifying customs. The tape is on Netflix.

Flees! (2017)

When an interracial couple decides it’s time for the groom to meet the bride’s family, awkward moments arise as they notice strange behavior from members of the household. The goal of the director, Jordan Peele, has always been to portray the racial theme and he does so through this film that plays with terror, horror, science fiction and American history. In an interview with EL PAÍS, Peele declared, “I wanted a truly terrifying film but with humor so as not to give the viewer a miserable experience and, like the great classics, that offers you something relevant, that makes you think.” Flees! It is available on Star plus and Amazon Prime Video.

A Quiet Place (2018)

The sound and the lack of it become an element of absolute tension in this film. In the future, noise hypersensitive creatures wipe out most of the world’s population, the only way to stay alive is to keep as quiet as possible. Director John Krasinski manages to maintain the tension in the audience, who almost without breathing or moving, attentive to what is happening on the screen, hoping not to influence a monster to devour the four protagonists. The tape is available on Star Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

The spell (2013)

The first installment of the three tapes on the cases faced by the Warren couple is perhaps the most successful. In this film, a family that has just moved to a farm in Harrisville, with all their savings, is tormented by a demon that tries to possess the matriarch. Ed and Lorrain Warren, famous paranormal investigators, help the inhabitants who live in terror of what lives in their home. This film based on true events can be seen on HBO Max.

The Lighthouse (2019)

With a sinister atmosphere that is sheltered in black and white and the great landscapes of an almost deserted beach, The Lighthouse is based on an unfinished story by Edgar Allan Poe. Actors Willem Dafoe and Edward Pattinson play a lighthouse keeper and his apprentice, respectively, who must spend their days in isolation. As the film progresses, the protagonists’ madness turns to rage, hallucinations and violence for two men who are stuck without enough food or alcohol to satisfy their hunger. This film can be seen in the Netflix catalog.

The glow (1980)

Director Stanley Kubrick’s film is one of the most important classics of this genre. It all begins when Jack Torrance, played by Jack Nicholson, moves his family to the Overlook Hotel to be the caretaker during the winter months so he can write his novel. Unable to leave the place and warned of the noxious isolation he could face, Torrance begins to see scary things. Kubrick portrays isolation, madness, alcoholism and violence in a film with a production design capable of portraying this with angles, colors and shots. The glow is included in HBO max.

The orphanage (2007)

In that not so distant 2007, The orphanage received a 10-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival and was described as “a superior ghost story” by the late Roger Ebert, one of the world’s most renowned film critics. Director Juan Antonio Bayona’s feature debut is an original horror film in which subtlety is the ideal formula for generating terror. It tells the story of Laura, a woman who seeks to reopen the orphanage where she grew up to house children with disabilities. The protagonist’s son has dark games that end in tragedy and the protagonist must face her past to discover the mystery. The orphanage it’s on Netflix.

The village (2004)

This film by M. Night Shyamalan brings to mind his first work Sixth Sense for that plot twist that makes the viewer rethink the conclusions they have reached. It tells the story of a community far from civilization that lives tormented by terrifying creatures that live abroad. The psychological terror of this film divided the critics into two completely opposite positions. There are those who love this tape and others hate it. The village is available on Apple TV.

rosemary’s baby (1968)

A couple moves into an old apartment in New York. The previous tenant died in a sinister accident but the spouses are willing to take the risk. As the days go by, the frustrated actor husband begins to have relevance in Hollywood and she, who dreams of a baby, seems to fulfill her longing; however, behind the facade of the idyllic home there is a cult, satanism and the devil. This film won an Oscar for best film and has become a cinematographic classic under the direction of Roman Polanski. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.

