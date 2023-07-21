Within the horror film market there are somewhat niche franchises, one of them is precisely The Night of the Demon, which presents scoops that have been liked by a certain audience that enjoys the genre. And precisely the fifth part seems to be the most successful of the saga, because although it seems otherwise, it has brought good profits to franchise owners.

The most curious thing is that the red door Up to now, it has generated just over 122 million dollars, obtaining income that is more than 100 percent of the original investment, since only 16 were used to film it. In addition, it has beaten other films that were shaping up to earn a lot, and that in the end became box office disasters.

This is the synopsis of the tape:

In The Night of the Demon: The Red Door, the original cast of the horror franchise returns for the final chapter of the terrifying Lambert family saga. To put an end to his demons once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-age Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must delve further into the Afterlife than ever before, confronting his family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying fears lurking behind the red door.

It is worth mentioning that this tape is already available worldwide, so we are not only talking about box offices in the United States, but also fans around the globe. If it continues like this, it can become one of the most successful horror franchises in history, it can even compete with the Exorcist.

Editor’s note: I don’t like these types of films, but it is admitted that they continue to generate a lot of money for film producers. And now, it strikes me what the Five Nights at Freddies tape can generate.