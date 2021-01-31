Claudia Domrose found a horror scene upon entering her little daughter’s room in Sydney, Australia. It was invaded by spiders.

The incident occurred in the suburbs of Collaroy Plateau and was filmed by the woman in a video where she shows how these animals came out of a crack in the roof and they went down the walls of the room.

The mother took the situation with humor so as not to panic and decided do not hurt to the little spiders and instead find strategies to help them get out of the house. “They are just going to go. Let nature act,” he declared.

The recording went viral after it was shared by a friend of the family. Before the reaction of several users, who joked with calling the exterminators or “set the room on fire”, the woman said that by chance her friends had moved into this house months ago, after his last home will burn early last year.

Spiders are believed to belong to the species huntsman, which does not represent any danger to humans. However, due to its size, appearance, and extraordinary speed, they are usually feared by the people of Australia.

“They are bigger than the small ones I’ve seen. You can see how big they are next to the window,” he explained to the users who wrote to him asking if it was a montage.

