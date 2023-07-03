A video began to circulate through social networks in which you can see the moment in which the cars of the jellyfishpopular mechanical game of six flagsthey remain standing on one of the descents, for which reason they required the emergency services of the park to help the visitors.

In the clip you can only see that the users are seated without major setbacks, while the workers climb the roller coaster with all the necessary safety devices to help them down.

According to the statement published by Six Flags, these events occurred on the day Thursday June 29, 2023after the security systems detected variations in the Medusa Steel Coaster, and the cycle of the car was stopped in a completely safe place for the users.

In addition, they immediately began the game’s safety protocols, which imply the assistance and accompaniment of all visitors to the station, in a completely safe manner, which could be done without setbacks thanks to the park’s emergency services.

“At Six Flags Mexico, the most important thing will always be the safety of our visitors, as well as keeping them informed of what is happening, therefore, regarding some publications in the media, we make our position known,” the statement read.

“Our rides are equipped with a high-tech security system that activates automatically and safely when it detects any electrical variation. On Thursday, June 29, 2023, said security systems detected variations in the Medusa Steel Coaster, stopping the cycle at a safe place, so we apply our in-game security protocols. These protocols call for escorting guests back to the station safely, completing the protocol without any hiccups. Safety is our top priority and the roller coaster remains operating regularly”, concludes the message.

VIDEO: