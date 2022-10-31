“Terrifier 2” has been terrifying thousands of viewers in theaters in the United States. However, its arrival in theaters in Peru and other regions of Latin America is eternal. If you don’t want to procrastinate even further and are itching to play a twisted movie on this Halloween night, then you’ve come to the right place and we have just one word to get you started: Netflix.

Yes, on Netflix you can find macabre plots that will make you tremble with fear. Here we present 5 recommendations that you should not miss for any reason. Without further ado, we leave you the list below.

“Terrifier 2” tells the murderous story of clown Art, who has returned to the town of Miles County in search of new victims. Blood and terror guaranteed in this film. Photo: Composition LR/Cinedigm

“Emily Rose’s exorcism”

Inspired by the real case of Anneliese Michel, “Emily Rose’s exorcism” introduces us to lawyer Erin Bruner, who finds herself in a bind when she decides to represent a priest who performed a spiritist rite gone horribly wrong.

The man of faith had been hired by Emily’s family, because the girl had strange behavior. Although her parents believed that she had some health problem, the real reasons behind her lack of control began to surface.

“Hex”

Six years ago, Li Ronan broke a religious taboo and was cursed. Now, she must protect her daughter from the consequences of her actions. This tape is also inspired by real events.

“The orphanage”

A family moves into an orphanage to reopen as a residence for disabled children. Before long, your child begins to have strange disturbing behaviors.

host

During the COVID-19 quarantine, six friends perform a seance with a medium. However, things get out of control and they witness terrifying events, whose explanation lies in the paranormal.

In fact, this story is so chilling that it is considered the scariest horror movie in history, according to science.

“Veronica”

In Madrid, in 1991, after a seance, Veronica stays with her younger siblings and feels that an evil presence is in her house.