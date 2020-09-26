Highlights: A 28-year-old man named Hemant was strangled to death in Hyderabad by his in-laws.

Honor killing case has been reported from Hyderabad. Here a 28-year-old man was murdered by his in-laws because he married his daughter. The in-laws gave money to four contract killers to kill the man.

Painting contractor Chinta Yoga Hemant was picked up from Hyderabad’s IT corridor at Gachibowli and strangled to death in a moving car. The incident happened on Thursday and the family came to know about it on Friday.

Cyberabad police officials said Hemant and D Avanti Reddy had eloped and got married on 11 June. Avanti is a BTech graduate and is the daughter of a businessman. Avanti’s family was extremely upset with this and broke all ties with both of them. Police said that Avanti’s family was more upset than the cast factor that Hemant’s family was not financially prosperous.

The woman’s family is a landlord and has bought several commercial properties in Hyderabad. While Hemant was a small time painting contractor. On Thursday, Avanti’s maternal uncle and two other relatives, including women, reached the couple’s home. Sensing danger, Hemant informed his family members and two friends about Avanti’s relatives coming to the house.

Hemant’s father Murali Krishna said, “I and my wife reached Hemant’s house, when I was terrified to hear Hemant’s voice, he was calling me.” I saw Hemant and Avanti being forced into a car and taken away. Two more cars were behind him. Krishna followed all three cars for some distance but then they disappeared. ‘

Avanti somehow escaped from the clutches and lodged a complaint with Gachibowli police along with Krishna. Police started investigating Hemant but could not find anything. On Thursday night, the Cyberabad police arrested Avanti’s maternal uncle Yuginder Reddy and others in Shamirpet. He told the police that Hemant had been killed and the body was dumped in an empty plot.

According to police officials, Yugandar and three contract killers – Bichu Yadav, E Krishna and Mohammad Pasha were in the car in which Hemant was killed. Hemant was strangled to death in his car. Deputy Commissioner M Venkateshrewlu said that he has arrested 14 of the 18 accused and has been charged with murder, conspiracy and kidnapping. Avanti’s parents are the main conspirators in the case, they were also arrested.