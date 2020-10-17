The father and two cousins ​​have been arrested by the police six days after the body of the missing girl from Magadi taluk of Bengaluru. The police investigation revealed that the woman was in a relationship with a Dalit agricultural laborer, which led to the father killing the girl along with two nephews. The family was trying to hide the case by stating a case of disappearance.The accused include farmer Krishnappa, his nephew Chetan alias Yogi (21) and a 17-year-old minor. The trio are residents of Bettahalli village near Magadi, 55 km from Bengaluru. Krishnappa lodged a complaint with the Kudur police on October 9 that his daughter Hemlata (18) is a BCom student and was missing a day earlier.

Father accused daughter’s lover

Later, Krishnappa told the police that his presence in the mango orchard near the village has been discovered. On October 10, the rotten body of the woman was recovered from a pit. Krishnappa accused Hemlata’s boyfriend Puneet of murder but in police investigation he was found innocent.



Father confessed in the inquiry

The police suspected Krishnappa and took him to custody for questioning. The police officer said, “During questioning, Krishnappa confessed that he and his two nephews together killed Hemlata.”

Punishment for loving Dalit

Krishnappa and his nephew Hemlata were angry at falling in love with a Dalit youth. The police officer said, ‘All three took him to the mango orchard and crushed his head with a stone. He threw the dead body in the pit and covered it with soil from above.