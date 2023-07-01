He discovery of three coolers in different places of Álamo Temapache, in upstate veracruzgenerated great alarm among the population, since apparently they contained human remains and some had cards with threatening messages of a suspected criminal group.

It was the citizens who reported the presence of the coolers with messages written on cardboard, found in different parts of the city. Given this, the authorities went to the places indicated by the reports, including the area known as “The Collotero”.

In addition, another found cooler near the common Estero del Ídolo, where Municipal Police personnel were present to attend to the situation. A third cooler was found between Ferrocarril and Pípila streetsan area known for its proximity to bars and similar establishments.