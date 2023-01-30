19 year old died instantly

Bethany Branson’s death returned to the UK tabloids after the conviction of the man who ran over her in Bridgwater, in the county of Avon and Somerset, on November 8, 2022 and shocked the UK. Luke Hawkes, 28, had run through a red light after fleeing the scene of another crash, hitting two cars including the one Bethany was in. The 19-year-old girl had died at the scene. The police, in conjunction with Hawkes’ sentence, released the video of the accident in which the man driving immediately after the accident said without any kind of remorse “I hope I killed them”. The officer, who investigated the case, said he has never seen such a lack of restraint from a criminal. Hawkes admitted to causing the death by dangerous driving and failing to provide a sample to perform a breathalyzer test or check for drugs. CCTV footage of the incident shows Hawkes’ van speeding at 60mph – double the speed limit – and failing to brake as he crosses the intersection, colliding with Bethany’s friend’s car. From an officer’s bodycam minutes after the confrontation, Hawkes said: “I hope I killed someone. Oh well, you know what, they’ll give me three, four, five years. I hope I killed them.” On January 27, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison and had his license withdrawn for 12 years. An agent close to the girl’s family said: “We hope this exemplary sentence for Hawkes will give the family some peace after the devastating loss of their daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend.”



