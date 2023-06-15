In the port of Kalamata, a double fence surrounds the hangar where most of the survivors of the sinking of a fishing boat packed with migrants have spent the night early Wednesday in the Calypso Trench of the Ionian Sea, a blue abyss of some 4,000 meters. meters deep near the coast of southern Greece. Right in front, in a dock of the same port, lay this Thursday some of the at least 79 migrants who perished in that event: about thirty bodies that five operators had unloaded from a Coast Guard patrol boat to transfer them by refrigerated truck to the industrial area. from Athens Sjistos Korydallos to begin the autopsies.

All those rescued alive are men between the ages of 16 and 40. But it was not just men who traveled on the fishing boat: a hundred children and women crowded into the hold. It is still unknown what has become of them. An SUV parked near the survivors’ hangar appeared on Thursday morning loaded with cardboard boxes with the legend: “body bags.”

Several survivors of the shipwreck in the hangar, located in the port of the city of Kalamata, this Thursday, June 15. Thanassis Stavrakis (Associated Press/LaPresse)

The parade of relatives of migrants, living and dead, began early: at half past seven in the morning, one hour less in mainland Spain. A couple spoke Arabic to each other and Greek to port officials. The two people, who preferred to remain anonymous, approached the port authority office, but the name they were looking for was not on the Greek coast guard survivors list. The woman put her hands to her head.

Another man, Malek, a Syrian national, had better luck. In that list of names he found that of his brother Ahmed, 18 years old. The boy had survived and was in the rescue hangar. Malek found him and was able to give him a quick hug through the fence, before a Coast Guard officer came over to order the two brothers to stop physical contact.

During the morning of Thursday more relatives and friends of the victims arrived, but in the office of the Port Authority of Kalamata there were no translators and the officer who attended them barely spoke a little English. Those relatives of the hundreds of migrants who disappeared in the shipwreck were later transferred to the Kalamata hospital to collect DNA samples that, in many cases, may be useless. According to the migrants who sent the SOS to the Alarm Phone rescue organization on Tuesday night, 750 people were traveling on the boat, which had left Libya, and only 104 have been rescued alive, while the deaths already verified are 79. The rest are missing near the Calypso Trench, one of the deepest points in the Mediterranean, from where it will be very difficult to recover their bodies. There is not even a number of missing persons yet. The International Organization for Migration estimates, for its part, that up to 400 people could travel on the ship.

3,000 years in jail

The Hellenic police have deployed several special units in the port. Most carry out citizen security tasks and prevent migrants from leaving the fenced area. An official from the Ministry for Migrations has told EL PAÍS, on condition of anonymity, that the police are making arrests among the survivors. The authorities announced Wednesday that they are looking for the captain and the rest of his crew to charge them with a crime of human trafficking and various crimes of reckless homicide. In Greece, the crimes attributed to the captains of migrant boats are punishable by a sentence of 10 years in prison plus an additional 10 years for each passenger. If the figures being handled are confirmed, they would be accusations that exceed 3,000 years in prison.

Likewise, the ministry source consulted has stated that the migrants will be transferred to the Malakasa refugee camp “as soon as the Coast Guard and the police finish the identification procedures.” The Disaster Victim Identification Team is in charge of comparing the DNA samples with those of the deceased and the survivors for their identification. Numerous relatives who cannot travel to Greece are calling this office by phone. Despite the fact that the rescue operation continued to mobilize six ships and two planes on Thursday, as the hours pass, hopes of finding new survivors fade. Rescuers have not found anyone alive since most of those rescued boarded the luxury yacht. Mayan Queen IV.

five days without water

Inside the fenced perimeter where the survivors wait, a tent belonging to the disaster response unit of the Greek Civil Protection, another from UNHCR and one from the Red Cross attend to migrants who did not need to be transferred to hospitals, or those who received medical attention but have already been discharged. Many of them arrived with hypothermia, pneumonia, fainting spells, and hypoglycemia. Ekaterina Tsatá, a Red Cross nurse, explains to this newspaper that at night, in the port, the toilets treated several panic attacks and severe dehydration. The passengers of the sunken fishing boat had “five days without drinking water,” says the nurse. Through the fence, Mohamed, a young Syrian doctor who was traveling on the sunken ship, only manages to say that “now” he and some of his colleagues are fine. But when he begins to recount the horror he experienced on the fishing boat, a coast guard agent yellingly forbids him to speak to EL PAÍS.

The Coast Guard plans to transfer custody of the migrants from the port to the police during this day. This, in turn, plans to transfer the migrants to Malakasa, one of the many refugee camps opened in Greece in the last decade. This center is located 50 kilometers from Athens, on a military base. It was built in 2016 as a “temporary solution” for asylum seekers arriving on the Greek islands. Initially, it was made up of canvas tents, but it currently houses families sheltering in barracks that have a bathroom, two bedrooms and air conditioning. Several political leaders were scheduled to pass through the port of Kalamata throughout the morning. The first was Dimitris Kutsubas, leader of the Communist Party, on Wednesday afternoon, and the local committee of the New Democracy conservatives. Alexis Tsipras, from the leftist Syriza, announced that he will go this Thursday. The tragedy coincided with the electoral campaign of the elections that will take place on June 25.

Since Wednesday afternoon, residents of Kalamata brought bags loaded with food, clothing and sports shoes to the port. Other similar solidarity gestures are being repeated throughout Greece and on Thursday afternoon there will be demonstrations against European migration policies, called by social movements, which have been joined by unions and left-wing parties. Meanwhile, in the port of Kalamata, the operators continued this morning unloading the corpses that have been recovered from the sea. One of them had a swastika tattoo on his arms and another a fret, the symbol of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party, declared a criminal organization in 2020, largely for its attacks on migrants.

The fishing boat had Italy as its final destination, the authorities have reported. The Greek state broadcaster ERT has detailed that the boat had set sail from the Libyan city of Tobruk, which is located south of the Greek island of Crete. Most of the occupants are young men, around 20 years old. Their nationalities, as well as the place from which the ship had set sail, have not yet been confirmed by the Greek authorities. An anonymous source from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs quoted by the Reuters agency assures that the majority of those who traveled came from Egypt, Syria and Pakistan.

