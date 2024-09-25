A tragic homocide It took place last night in Piazza XX Settembre in Bologna, near the station: a 26 year old man was stabbed to death.

26-year-old Ivorian killed in Bologna

The friend who was waiting for him in the car immediately raised the alarm as soon as he saw him arriving injured and bleeding.

The dynamics of the murder in which a 26-year-old man lost his life

A 26-year-old man of Ivorian origins and without a fixed abode was attacked last night near the Bologna train station.

The victim’s friend immediately called for help. Unfortunately, however, the 26-year-old, wounded in the abdomen, he passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital GreaterThe injuries sustained were too serious and extensive.

rescue intervention

The murder of the young Ivorian occurred around 1:00 a.m. On the scene of the tragedy, in addition to the paramedics, the Carabinieri and the scientific for carrying out all the necessary investigations.

According to initial reconstructions of the incident, the 26-year-old was supposed to meet with his friend near Piazza XX Settembre to presumably spend the night in the car, as they were both homeless. A third person was then added with whom the victim at a certain point left. The 26-year-old then returned, alone and bleeding, to the car.

Investigations underway

The victim’s friend said he had seen the third person who joined them later on other occasions, but did not know him well.

The investigations by the military of theCarabinieri Corps have begun and are aimed at reconstructing the entire dynamics of the murder through the collection of various testimonies. At the moment, both the attacker and the murder weapon are being sought.

Carabinieri investigate Bologna murder

The area affected by the murder of the 26-year-old Ivorian is not new to incidents of violence And crime. In fact, there have been numerous reports and complaints filed by the inhabitants of the capital, tired of having to live more and more often with highly dangerous situations.

