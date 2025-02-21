02/21/2025



Updated at 4:24 p.m.





Yashikika Acharya, 17 -year -old athlete in the model of weightlifting, lost his life in a tragic accident while training in a Bikaner gym, in the state of Rajasthan (India).

According to ‘The Times of India’, the incident occurred last Tuesday night when Yashika made a squat with a bar with 270 kg of weight. During the second attempt, the athlete lost her balance and the bar fell on her neck causing a fatal fracture. The coach, who was just behind him supervising the exercise, tried to hold the device, but it was impossible.

The companions present in the gym rushed to take away the weight, while the coach tried to practice cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but no longer showed signs of life. She was urgently transferred to the hospital, Conde the doctors could only certify her death.

Vikram Tiwari, an officer of the police station of Naya Shahar, explained that Acharya was training as part of her usual routine while her family had traveled to Hanumarh to attend a wedding.









The unfortunate young woman was one of the firm promises of Indian weightlifting after having won a gold medal last year in the National Bank Press Championship in the Under Junior category of more than 84 kg.

The coach, who suffered minor injuries in the accident, is being very criticized on social networks for his responsibility in what happened. Many consider that Yashika’s family should report to what happened, but this extreme has not yet been confirmed.

The father of the deceased girl, Aishwarya Acharya, works as a contractor and one of his two sisters is also weightlifting and prepares for a state tournament.