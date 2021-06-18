Although with each day that passes without news the frustration increases, the search for the little Anna Gimeno Zimmermann and Tomás Gimeno continues to move forward, while looking for alternatives to continue with the operations on the Tenerife coast.

Tomás Gimeno murdered his daughters and threw them into the sea after kidnapping them and not returning them to their mother, Beatriz Zimmermann. She couldn’t stand that her ex-partner had a new relationship with a 60-year-old man named Eric Bomb.

That fateful April 27, the father looked for his daughters to spend the afternoon. Nothing was ever known until Thursday, June 10, when the body of Olivia, the oldest of the girls, aged 6, was found at the bottom of the sea.

The Ángeles Alvariño ship, which will continue the search for a few more days. Photo: EFE

It was the oceanographic vessel “Angeles Alvariño” that found Olivia at a depth of a thousand meters, inside a sports bag, but not her sister Anna, nor Tomás Gimeno, who is supposed to have committed suicide, but – in the absence of proof, which is the body – it is not ruled out that he has escaped.

The Submarine Alternative

In Tenerife, meanwhile, a privately owned submarine with the capacity to operate at a depth of up to 2,180 meters is presented as an alternative to the underwater tracking tasks carried out by the ship “Ángeles Alvariño”, according to El Español.

The president of the Cabildo de Tenerife, Pedro Martín, announced that the submarine ‘Piscis VI’, “is not an amateur apparatus”, since the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO) has planned its collaboration for several campaigns.

The ‘Pisces VI’ can collaborate in the search for the girl Anna or her father, or to serve as a relief “as far as possible” for the task currently carried out by the “Ángeles Alvariño”, who he located Olivia’s body about 1,000 meters deep thanks to his side-scan sonar and a robot.

The Civil Guard already knows about this option, although it has to be defined by the owner of the submarine if the testing period, which has been carried out for several months, has ended and if it can reach that maximum immersion capacity of 2,180 meters deep.



Tomás Gimeno and his daughters Olivia and Anna. The tragic case that touches Tenerife and the world.

The insistence of the mother

The “Ángeles Alvariño” continues in the search area for Tomás Gimeno and his daughter Anna “for a few more days”, while at the same time working on possible technological solutions to replace the ship in search tasks.

It was Beatriz Zimmermann, the mother of little Anna and Olivia, who asked different authorities, including the King, the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, and the Ministers of the Interior, Equality and Justice, in order to ensure that the search of the girl and her father, Tomás Gimeno, “do not cease” by the ship ‘Ángeles Alvariño’ until all possible locations “are fully and exhaustively reviewed and thus endorsed by the Civil Guard investigators.” And the claim paid off.

So it was that he claimed: “We ask that the search for other work commitments of the ship, economic or technical, not cease,” reads the message, in which it is noted that Olivia and Anna’s mother “will not be able to have peace” until recovering the body of the little girl and especially that of the alleged murderer. “It would be an added pain, anguish and horror for Beatriz Zimmerman to have the remote idea that such a monster is still alive,” he added.

Thus he got the oceanographic vessel to continue the search for “a few more days”, while they advance with alternatives, such as the private submarine.

Beatriz also carries out a campaign that gathers signatures on the Internet to request that the oceanographic vessel continue the search work “until all possible areas are fully reviewed in an exhaustive manner.”