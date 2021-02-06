The 50-year-old woman who was found dead and eaten by her dogs at her home in the Buenos Aires town of Villa Rosa, Pilar district, where it was found that she was assaulted, died as a result of a cardiorespiratory arrest, as revealed by the autopsy.

Is about Antonia Garcia Nunez (50), who had been dead for at least two days when she was found last Tuesday and part of her body was bitten by her five dogs, which initially made it difficult to determine the causes of her death.

Judicial spokespersons informed Telam that the prosecutor Germán Camafreita, from the decentralized Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 3 of Pilar, received in the last hours the preliminary report of the autopsy, in which it was established that the woman suffered a non-traumatic death due to myocardial infarction and a death date of 24 to 36 hours was set.

In this way, the researchers estimate that García Núñez died as consequence of fright or disgust that generated the assault of which he was a victim.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor Camafreita next Monday will meet with one of the forensics to clarify some of the points of the autopsy carried out on García Núñez’s body, while advancing in different measures to clarify the assault, judicial sources reported.

The incident occurred in a house located on Calle Juan Domingo Perón at 1100, a few meters from Route 25, where the victim was found dead by a relative of García Núñez who went to the house worried because two days ago they could not communicate with her.

The Police went to the place, and according to the first appraisals, they managed to verify that it was a robbery, since there were missing and the environments of the house were mixed.

“Televisions, money, a cell phone, a notebook and keys were missing,” he told Telam a judicial source.

Detectives from the Investigations Subdelegation (Sub DDI) of that district participate in the investigation.

Source: Télam

