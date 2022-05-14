Deborah Samuel was killed in the city of Sokoto. Two suspects were arrested: they identified them thanks to a video posted on social media

Horror and disbelief are protagonists in Nigeria for the inhuman end to the Christian student Deborah Samuel, who yesterday was stoned and burned by Muslim students because of a message written on WhatsApp and considered offensive towards the prophet Mohammed. The heinous murder took place in the city of Sokoto, in the north-west of the country and the capital of the Nigerian state of the same name where sharia law – Islamic law – is applied together with common law, similarly to what happens in other states of northern Nigeria. . Sokoto police spokesman Sanusi Abubakar said students from the Shehu-Shagari institute, enraged after reading the message, forcibly took the young woman “from the room where she was rescued by education officials. ”, Killing her. Two suspects have been arrested and a police manhunt is underway to find other subjects, identified thanks to a video posted on social media and showing a crowd raging on the victim, whipping and shouting insults, before heaping up. used tires on his body and set fire to it with the cry of “Allah Akbar”.

Nigerian religious leaders today called for justice for the girl, while inviting the population to calm down. Muhammadu Saad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto and the highest spiritual authority among Nigerian Muslims, and the influential bishop of the Catholic Church of Sokoto, Mathew Hassan Kukah, made statements with their appeals. “The Sultanate Council condemned what happened in its entirety and urged the security agencies to bring those responsible for the unforgivable episode to justice”, said Abubakar in a statement, urging “everyone to remain calm and ensure peaceful coexistence. ” in the country. Abubakar, in fact, heads the Inter-religious Council of Nigeria, which has as its objective the harmony between the faiths present in the nation, mainly Muslim in the north and mainly Christian in the south. Bishop Kukah also condemned the murder, calling it “a tragedy” and a “profound shock”. “We … call on the authorities to investigate this tragedy and ensure that all perpetrators are held accountable for their actions,” he added.