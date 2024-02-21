The Wave of violence does not stop in Michoacán. This Tuesday, a total of 11 corpses in advanced state of decomposition They were exhumed from 10 clandestine graves in Tarímbaroevidencing once again the serious security problem facing the region.

The Attorney General's Office of the State of Michoacán confirmed the macabre discovery, which was initially made by farmers working on an agricultural property near the town of La Noria.

This discovery led to the intervention of the Specialized Crime Scene Unit (UEEC) of the FGE, which was in charge of exhuming the bodies of seven men and four women, all with obvious signs of torture.

The bodies found in Tarímbaro were transferred to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) in Morelia to proceed with their identification and determine the exact causes of death.

This process is crucial to providing some closure to victims' families, who are anxiously awaiting news about their missing loved ones.

The situation in Tarímbaro is a reflection of a broader struggle in Michoacán, where violence linked to drug dealingfuel theft, and territorial disputes between cartels They have created an environment of constant danger for its inhabitants.

Despite the efforts of local authorities, including the municipal police of Tarímbaro, led by PRI mayor Bladimir González Gutiérrez, control over these illicit activities and the violence they generate remains elusive.

Michoacán, with these latest murders added to its statistics, reaches the alarming number of 230 violent homicides in just the first 51 days of the year 2024.

The presence of groups such as the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), Los Viagras, Blancos de Troya, among others, highlights the complexity of the security panorama in Michoacán