“I have been locked up in an apartment for 3 days being sexually abused”, alerted the authorities of Madrid Spain, a 16-year-old girl who escaped from the place where she was being held.

The minor had been kidnapped by a group of drug traffickers who, according to judicial inquiries, forced her to sell psychoactive substances. On top of that, consumers paid an extra amount to have sex with her.

The perpetrators, almost all of Dominican origin, also forced her to prostitute herself with older adults in exchange for money.

(You can read: ‘Ghislaine Maxwell is more evil than Jeffrey Epstein’ – abused.)

The conditions in which he was found were deplorable, according to what was reported by local media. Police officers found her with remains of her own urine and feces.

At first, she was horrified and could not provide many specifications about what happened, she simply remembered some details of the interior of the place where she was held, located in the Usera district, one of the most critical points of the city. child prostitution in Spain.

The authorities asked him to make a sketch of the apartment and, thanks to that, they managed to reach the address. At the end of 2021, the operation was carried out by which they arrested 37 people who will have to answer for crimes such as prostitution of minors, illegal detention and child pornography.

More victims

The case has been magnified after learning that the 16-year-old girl was apparently in guardianship or lived under the supervision of a childcare center in Spain, after arriving in an “extremely vulnerable” situation, said the managers of the place.

The first investigations, known by the medium ‘El País’, indicate that the young woman allegedly had fled the center and then fell into the hands of the sexual exploitation network.

(Read on: Pastor abused his daughter for more than three years and asked God for forgiveness).

The minor escaped from her perpetrators and notified the authorities about the situation.

In addition to her, three other girls under guardianship would have been contacted by the gang through social networks to earn money if they sold drugs on the streets of Madrid.

In the operation, which allowed the capture of the alleged criminals, ten minors who were being held were also released.

Ángel Gabilondo, Ombudsman, initiated an investigation to determine if all the released minors were under the supervision of the Community of Madrid or if they lived in juvenile centers.

The voices of rejection have spread to different sectors of public opinion; many of them criticize the role of these government sites to advocate for the care of girls.

(We recommend: ‘He attempted against my life’: young man reports a serious case of abuse and mistreatment).

Similar cases are investigated

When I saw the condition of the basement, I decided to change my mind

A hairdresser is also being investigated for alleged cases of prostitution.

It would be the D’Caty room, located in Vallecas Bridge, near the center of Madrid. According to reports, women would be sexually exploited in the basement of the property.

“I wanted to rent that place for my business, it was before the pandemic. But when I saw the conditions in the basement, I decided to change my mind, “said a trader in the area to the newspaper ‘ABC’.

(Also: Actor Chris Noth, from ‘Sex and the City’, charged with sex crimes).

Another element that set off the alarms was that for a few months this male barbershop he had started buying feminine products.

“The owner had always bought me dark dyes, for men. But for months he asked me for the aluminum foil that is used to make highlights and bleaching for the hair, “said a supplier of the hairdresser, to the aforementioned medium.

The barber shop had been sealed twice since it opened in September 2019. According to neighbors, the police inspected the place several times a week. On one occasion, they found a pool table and even karaoke for their clients.

The owner of this hairdresser slept on several occasions inside his premises. In addition, it is presumed that several parties would have occurred inside this.

More news

– Ukrainian youtuber tells how she was almost robbed and shot in Santa Marta.

– Reveal the devastating last words of Avicii before dying.

– Mayo Clinic fires 700 doctors for not getting vaccinated against covid.

– They investigate a judge for kissing with a life sentence.

– The flight attendant who miraculously survived the plane explosion in flight.

Trends WEATHER *

With information from La Nación / Argentina (GDA).