A 15 year old girl was stabbed to death this morning in Croydon, south London. Shortly after the murder, the police have another teenager arrested, who is believed to have known the victim. The girl was attacked and killed while she was on her way to school. “We are deeply shocked by the senseless and tragic death of our beloved friend and student,” she read in a statement from the Old Palace of John Whitgift School, the private institution the girl attended.

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said he was “absolutely devastated” by the girl’s killing. “I promise that I will continue to work day and night to put an end to the plague of stabbings in our city,” he added, referring to the other knife attacks and murders that have occurred in recent months in the British capital.