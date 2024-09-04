Rebecca Cheptegei Burned Alive By Her Partner: What Happened

Horror in Kenya. The Ugandan Olympic Marathon Runner Rebecca Cheptegei suffered life-threatening burns after being set alight by her boyfriend in Kenya, local police said. Police said her Kenyan boyfriend doused her with petrol and then set her alight on Sunday, allegedly after an argument. It is investigated on suspicion of attempted murder. Neighbors put out the fire and took the two to hospital in Eldoret city. The hospital said Cheptegei suffered burns to 80 percent of his body and also inhaled smoke and flames. He is in intensive care in critical condition. His partner suffered burns to 30 percent and is also in intensive care.

In a post on X, Ugandan President Donald To Rukare he stated that Cheptegei was “brutally attacked. We pray for Rebecca and wish her a full recovery. Let us all say NO to violence, especially against women. It is totally unacceptable and we condemn this totally unjustified attack. Together, let us stand up to violence,” she said. Cheptegei, 33, placed 44th in last month’s Paris Olympic Marathon. In 2021, she won the inaugural World Mountain Running Championships and trail running.