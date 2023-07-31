Genoa, 18 year old killed because he wanted to change jobs: two arrested

Killed and beheaded because the employer did not accept the fact that the victim wanted to change jobs: this is what happened in Genoa on 23 July.

According to reconstructions, the victim, 18-year-old Egyptian Mahmoud Sayed Mohamed Abdalla, was killed with three stab wounds by his employer and his accomplice, Abdelwahab Ahmed Gamal Kamel, 26, known as Tito, and Mohamed Ali Abdelghani Ali, 27. said Bob, two Egyptians since last night arrested on charges of murder and suppression of a corpse.

After the crime, the two transported the body in a suitcase to then dismember it and throw the remains into the sea. But a hand dragged ashore by the current allowed investigators to trace the identity of the victim and, subsequently, her killers.

“After transporting the body of Abdalla Mahmoud Sayed Mohamed from Genoa to Chiavari inside a suitcase, they suppressed it; specifically, they first cut off the head and hands from the body, and then threw the remains into the sea”: it looks like a scene from a horror movie, but it is the report that the investigators made according to what was revealed by The Republic.

At the origin of the crime there would be disagreements related to the victim’s desire to change jobs: Mahmoud Sayed Mohamed Abdalla, in fact, worked in a barber shop owned by Abdelwahab Ahmed Gamal Kamel.

The man who often complained about his working conditions was willing to resign. Hence probably the discussion with the employer and the heinous murder that took place in Abdelwahab Ahmed Gamal Kamel’s apartment.