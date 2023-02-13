Horror in France: they find part of a woman’s corpse in a Paris park

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Police vehicles attend to the situation in Buttes-Chaumont Park.
Park maintenance workers found a body part in a bag.
French municipal officials found a body part of a woman in Buttes Chaumont park on Monday, a popular garden in the northeast of Paris, several sources indicated.
Park maintenance workers found a body part in a bag around noonindicated to the AFP the mayor of the XIX district of the city, François Dagnaud.
According to a source close to the case, it is the victim’s pelvis. The bag was found in a grove of trees in the park, according to other sources.
The prosecution opened a murder investigation. At the moment, nothing allows to determine when the woman died.
“Following the discovery of part of the body of a woman in a grove of Buttes-Chaumont park by green space maintenance workers, an investigation into the murder has been opened,” prosecutors told French daily Le Monde.
After the discovery, the authorities closed the park to allow the researchers to work, Dagnaud specified.
This “green lung” of about 25 hectares was created in 1867 during the reign of Napoleon III. Currently, it is a park very popular with runners and families.
AFP
