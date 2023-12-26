Drama during Christmas in France. A woman and her four young children have been found dead in an apartment in Meaux (Seine-et-Marne), east of Paris, around 9pm on the evening of December 25th. Jean-Baptiste Bladier, prosecutor of the municipality of the Ile-de-France region, made this known, confirming the news previously released by the French media. The children were 9 months old, 4, 7 and 10 years old, respectively.

The children's father, a 33-year-old already known to the police, was arrested in Sevran (Seine-Saint-Denis). The man had a history of violence against his wife, his prosecutor's office announced: in 2019 he had attacked the woman with a knife also in the family home. The proceeding was archived after the mental infirmity of the man, who had had depressive and psychotic disorders since 2017 and had been subjected to psychiatric hospitalizations until January 2020, was established.

The relatives raised the alarmworried because there were no signs of life in the apartment and no one was responding, while “traces of blood in small quantities” were visible on the landing, Jean-Baptiste Bladier explained in a press conference.

The officers, he added, then forced the shutters of a window to enter the apartment, located on the ground floor, and found themselves faced with “a very violent crime scene”. The five victims are a 35-year-old woman born in Haiti, two girls aged 10 and 7 and two boys aged 4 years and 9 months. There were handkerchiefs with significant traces of blood on the ground.

The bodies of the mother and the two little girls, the prosecutor specifies, showed “a very high number of stab wounds”. The two boys did not suffer any apparent injuries, but the possibility of “suffocation” or “drowning” is hypothesized. All the bodies will be autopsied at the Paris Forensic Institute on Wednesday.