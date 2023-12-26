Drama at Christmas in France. A woman and her four young children were found dead in an apartment in Meaux (Seine-et-Marne), east of Paris, around 9pm on the evening of 25 December. The French media reported this, explaining that the victims were killed. According to the Actu17 website, which first reported the news, the children's father, a 33-year-old already known to the police, is on the run.

The children were 9 months old, 4, 7 and 10 years old, respectively. No other information is known about the family or circumstances of the five deaths. When questioned, the public prosecutor of Meaux, Jean-Baptiste Bladier, confirmed to Actu17 the discovery of five lifeless bodies. An investigation into premeditated murder has been opened, entrusted to the judicial police of Versailles.