Horror in France: man attacked several children with a knife in a park

Five people were injured, including four little children, by an attack with a knife in a park in the French city of Annecy (southeast), the authorities announced.

He Perpetrator of the attack is a Syrian asylum seekerwith no police record, has been arrested and is also injured, according to local media.

They add that two of the four injured children (all under three years old) are in very serious condition. An ambulance helicopter was necessary for his immediate evacuation..

ALERT – Des enfants d’une école maternelle, âgés d’environ 3 ans, ont été attaqués au couteau par un individu au lac d’#Annecy. Au moins 7 blessés dont 6 enfants. L’homme a été maîtrisé. De nombreux secouristes, policiers et militaires sont sur place (Le Dauphiné). pic.twitter.com/iMcrSwJBgx — Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) June 8, 2023

“The individual has been arrested thanks to the very rapid intervention of law enforcement,” Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on Twitter.

Plusieurs personnes dont des enfants ont été blessedés par un individu armé d’un couteau dans un square à Annecy. L’individu a été interpellé grâce à l’intervention très rapide des forces de l’ordre. — Gerald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) June 8, 2023

A nearby man who approached when he heard the screams described the perpetrator as a 45-year-old man who said nothing as he carried out the attack.

He attack occurred around 0745 GMT in Annecy, a mountain tourism town at the foot of the Alpsspecifically in the Garden of Europe, a wide open area of ​​meadows and forests with a lake that is used for rowing and other leisure activities.

EFE

