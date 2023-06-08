Thursday, June 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Horror in France: man attacked several children with a knife in a park

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 8, 2023
in World
0
Horror in France: man attacked several children with a knife in a park


close

Macabre stories of children who ended up murdering their parents

Macabre stories of children who ended up murdering their parents

Macabre stories of children who ended up murdering their parents

Two of the four injured children were in very serious condition. The individual was arrested.

Five people were injured, including four little children, by an attack with a knife in a park in the French city of Annecy (southeast), the authorities announced.

He Perpetrator of the attack is a Syrian asylum seekerwith no police record, has been arrested and is also injured, according to local media.

They add that two of the four injured children (all under three years old) are in very serious condition. An ambulance helicopter was necessary for his immediate evacuation..

“The individual has been arrested thanks to the very rapid intervention of law enforcement,” Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on Twitter.

See also  Superman and Lois, season 2: how and where to see return of the Man of Steel

(Keep reading: The town where parents made a unanimous decision to take away their children’s cell phones.)

A nearby man who approached when he heard the screams described the perpetrator as a 45-year-old man who said nothing as he carried out the attack.

He attack occurred around 0745 GMT in Annecy, a mountain tourism town at the foot of the Alpsspecifically in the Garden of Europe, a wide open area of ​​meadows and forests with a lake that is used for rowing and other leisure activities.

EFE

More news

Did the expected Ukrainian counteroffensive start? This is what kyiv and Moscow say

The Colombian student who stands out in Spain for fighting against discrimination

Who benefits from a dam break that Ukraine and Russia blame each other for?

See also  The strange case of Giulia Schiff: the pilot whipped by fellow soldiers

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Horror #France #man #attacked #children #knife #park

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
We are on the field, not in the stands.

We are on the field, not in the stands.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result