The news of the tragic death of the former rugby player Benjamin Arnaune has shaken France, especially the town of Bagnères-de-Bigorre, in the Hautes-Pyrénées department.

Arnauné, 33, was found dead in horrifying circumstances. Firefighters, responding to a fire last Saturday morning, They discovered his charred body among the ruins of a residential house in the Vialette neighborhood.

The former athlete, known for his career with local team Stade Bagnéraisleft a legacy in regional rugby.

The circumstances of the discovery turned out to be just the beginning of a case that quickly became darker and more complex. Forensic doctors faced extreme difficulties in identifying the body due to the advanced state of deterioration.

Once Arnauné's identity was confirmed, Attention was focused on locating his ex-partner, Tatiana B., 35 years old., with whom he shared more than a decade and a half of his life. Investigators initially feared she was another fire victim, but her absence from the rubble soon sparked suspicion.

The investigation and the unexpected turn



The case took an unexpected turn when Police discovered a firearm and blood stains in Tatiana's vehicle. This evidence, added to the disappearance of the woman, led the authorities to open a formal investigation against her, channeled through the Pau prosecutor's office.

Meanwhile, a major search operation was deployed, involving dozens of agents, air support, and sniffer dogs. Five days after the discovery of Arnauné's body, Tatiana was arrested.

The local newspaper Le Parisien reported that Tatiana's arrest took place in Aurensan, the town where she grew up. A neighbor was crucial in locating her, having reported seeing a person very similar to the rugby player's ex-partner “near her parents' house.”

Tatiana's capture promises to be the beginning of a process that clarifies the circumstances and the motive behind this tragic event.

The impact on the community and sport



The community of Bagnères-de-Bigorre and the rugby world are shocked by this tragedy. The team Stade Bagneraiswhere Arnauné played for many years, expressed his pain in a post on Facebook.

“Benji was one of those men loved and respected by everyone. It was a pleasure to have shared our time with him. He knew how to wear the black Stade Bagnérais shirt with great dedication and great talent for many years. His kindness and benevolence marked our fans, who mourns him today,” they lamented.

“We are all devastated. Words fail us. Our pain is so great. Benji, you will leave a wonderful and lasting memory of the beautiful person you were. Our thoughts are with Françoise, his mother, and Bernard, his father, as well as everyone his family and friends. Rest in peace, friend”, concludes the emotional message from the team.

