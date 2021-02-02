The French police arrested a man on Monday afternoon after discovering a true scene of horror: the suspect would have thrown through the window of his house a decapitated head inside a box in the coastal city of Toulon, in the southeast of the country.

It was the residents of the place who alerted the police when they saw a box containing a severed head fall from a window in the city center, a police spokesman told the AFP agency.

Shortly after the arrival of the police at the scene, a man leaned out the window with his hands covered in blood and he was quickly arrested. He was unarmed and showed no resistance, according to authorities.

As the local police revealed, the head could belong to one of the two vagrants who spent the night before the discovery in that apartment. That stems from an alert received by the security force for a fight that took place there in the early hours of Monday.

Rues barrées, policiers et militaires in the name. Une grosse intervention is in cours dans le center ville de Toulon ce lundi après-midi.

A signalement auprès des forces de l’ordre aurait fait état d’une personne décapitée. Le RAID est arrivé sur place pic.twitter.com/pnQGf2sTEO – Var-matin (@Var_Matin) February 1, 2021

The authorities have not yet been able to discover the whereabouts of the other homeless man because at the time of the police irruption into the department only the suspect was next to the victim’s body.

The mayor of Toulon, Hubert Falco, condemned this “unspeakable act” in a statement, adding that the motives for the crime were unknown.

} At the moment, law enforcement rule out a terrorist motivation in a case reminiscent of Professor Samuel Paty, beheaded by an Islamic extremist in October last year. Likewise, the forces, after the discovery, requested the reinforcement of specialized military personnel due to the panic that the situation generated in the inhabitants.

The antecedent in memory

The case of Paty, a history and geography teacher who was attacked near a Conflans-Sainte-Honorine college in the suburbs of Paris, became world famous.

His murderer was an 18-year-old Russian refugee of Chechen origin, with no Islamist background, who used his Twitter account to claim responsibility for the attack aimed at avenging Muhammad.

Paty had introduced the students various cartoons of Muhammad during a class on freedom of expression a few days before.

For the act, 14 people were prosecuted, including six university students. The alleged perpetrator of the attack was killed by the police after Paty’s murder.

The event put much more tension in the conflict between the French government and “radical Islamism”, which provoked strong crossings and threats of all kinds.

Source: AFP