In western Formosa, 700 kilometers from the capital, the pregnant women of aboriginal communities they hide in the mountains so that the Gildo Insfrán police do not take them and make them give birth in a hospital and then separate them from their babies.

In a report from the Telenoche program, a group of women were encouraged to give a crude testimony – without revealing their identity – of the harsh reality they live.

They say that they are “afraid” of being taken away by the security forces, because “sometimes you go and have a cesarean section” and do not see their children again for 14 days or more.

The journalist Paula Bernini, in charge of the investigation, explained this Thursday that as pregnant women from western Formosa “do not have hospitals nearby, they have to travel to Las Lomitas to have their babies.”

And as in the province there is a protocol whereby “in ambulances only the patient travels, when women go to have a family in Las Lomitas, their children with hours of life are put into an ambulance and taken to neonatology in the capital” .

So, faced with the risk that the provincial state will take away their children, the women have to hide in the mountains, where they live for months in very precarious houses and feed themselves with what they can.

Pregnant women live for months in slums, where they hide from the police. Capture Telenoche

The Telenoche journalist indicated that “these people who live in the communities of indigenous peoples in El Potrillo historically have to go to notify Ingeniero Juárez when they are about to give birth and an ambulance from Las Lomitas will look for them and take them to have a family. there because in Ingeniero Juárez there is no hospital. “

In this context, the police do “preventive swab operations” at night and members of the community are taken, including “8 or 9-month-old pregnant women, because they cannot risk that the pregnant woman warns and there is not all the operation to take them to Las Lomitas. “

According to Bernini, once they take them “they make them Caesarean section, and since many times the baby is born prematurely, yes or yes they have to go to neonatology in the capital Formosa, so in this way the protocol is applied and their babies are taken from them. “

The authorities do not tell the mother, father and companions where the baby will be. There is even a judicialized case of a mother who spent 33 days without knowing where her son is.

“We have been here for a long time and we are afraid of the police. When the day comes, they arrive at 2 or 3 in the morning, they come looking for us with horses,” said one of the women, visibly terrified.

Pregnant women hide from the police so that they are not separated from their babies. Capture Telenoche

These women, some under the age of 25, they have to leave their homes and their families in order to carry your pregnancies forward.

Once in the forest, the community members protect them from the police and lIt is they carry food that they find in the area, because in many cases they are not allowed to go to the city to buy food.

“There is a lot of persecution in our community. We need help,” was the testimony of a man from the community before the Telenoche camera.

Emiliana, 22, was a mother recently and the police separated her from her newborn son. “In the afternoon they came to see me and told me that they had to refer the baby to Formosa. They gave me an injection and when I woke up I was alone in the room“, he recounted.

In recent months, in Formosa numerous cases of human rights violations, institutional violence and abuse of authority have been revealed in the framework of compliance with the quarantine established by Gildo Insfrán.

Last Friday, a massive protest against the return to Phase 1 ended with protesters repressed and detained by the provincial police, which unleashed a string of marches to demand the reopening of the businesses and, among other demands, the resignation of the governor.