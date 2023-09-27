Catanzaro, sexual violence in hospital: nurse arrested

The Provincial Command of the Guardia di Finanza of Catanzaro, at the end of an investigation coordinated and directed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the capital, carried out a precautionary custody order in prison issued by the investigating judge of the Court of Catanzaro against a nurse working in the main hospital in the city for sexual violence against numerous cancer patients.



During the investigations, carried out by the Fiamme Gialle of the Catanzaro Group, various testimonies were heard which confirmed the existence of the suspect’s behavior, That would have abused the physical and psychological conditions of patients suffering from serious oncological diseasesforcing them to undergo sexual acts against their will, in the performance of their service.

There were numerous episodes that took place over the course of about a year within the walls of the De Lellis Ciaccio hospital in Catanzaro: in fact the investigative findings that emerged made it possible to outline a composite picture characterized by various harmful episodes of the personal sphere of others.

Subscribe to the newsletter

