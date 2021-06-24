The remains of 761 people, mostly native american children, have been found near another former Catholic school in Canada, the Marieval Indian Residential School of Saskatchewan. This was reported by an indigenous Canadian group, writes the New York Times, bringing back the shock of a country struggling with generations of abuse against the indigenous people. The discovery of the new pit took place almost a month after the discovery of the remains of 215 children near the Kamloops Indian Residential School, in British Columbia.

The two institutes were part of a network of schools, active until the end of the seventies, founded by the Canadian government and administered by the Catholic Churches that they removed the children of the natives from their culture to assimilate them to his own. As in Kamloops, also in Marieval – where the school operated from 1899 to 1997 – radars were used to check the area where the mass grave was found.

The head of the Cowessess community, Cadmus Delorme, and the head of the Federation, Bobby Cameron, will hold a press conference to give more information on the find that the Canadian indigenous community leader describes as tragic. “I ask all Canadians to stand by the First Nations in this extremely difficult time,” wrote Perry Bellegarde, head of the First Nations assembly, on Twitter.