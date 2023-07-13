Bari, a head physician in handcuffs: he extorted money from one of his patients

A head of the John Paul II hospital in Bari ended up in handcuffs. For him the accusation is heavy, caught in the fragrance of a crime while taking money from one of his patients. For Vito Lorusso – we read in Repubblica – the accusation is of extortion and embezzlement. He allegedly asked for undue money to facilitate the man over other people. During the operations of the carabinieri he fell ill and was taken to the hospital.

The disputes formulated at the time of arrest would be extortion and embezzlement, but at this point it will be the Public Prosecutor who will have to evaluate the elements that led the carabinieri to act, asking the investigating judge to validate the arrest and issue a possible precautionary custody order, where he deemed it appropriate.

