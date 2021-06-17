The argument between a customer and a supermarket cashier in Atlanta, United States, ended in the most tragic way: the woman died and three people were injured. The origin of the shooting was a discussion between the woman and the aggressor over the use of the mask.

How was the dramatic episode

The events occurred during noon, inside the Big Bear supermarket in Decatur, when the man, later identified as Victor lee tucker jr., from Palmetto, Georgia, was counting her items to pay, reports People.

At the time there was several people in the premises. Suddenly, the man “argued with the cashier about his mask,” reveals the report from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Later, Tucker “left the store without making his purchases, but immediately went back inside,” the report details. And he adds: “He walked directly back to the cashier -whose identity has not been revealed-, pulled out a gun and shot him“.

According to local media, the woman who died was around 40 years old and had been working at the premises for two years.

A booking agent, who worked part-time for security at the supermarket, exchanged shots with the suspect and both were injuredsaid the bailiff.

DeKalb County Police Department officers Tucker was arrested when he was trying to crawl out the front door of the supermarket. The cashier was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where confirmed his death, highlights the medium.

What’s more, another cashier was injured by the splinters of the bullets and received medical assistance at the crime scene. For his part, agent He was taken to Atlanta Medical Center, where he is currently recovering.

At a press conference, Melody Maddox, The county sheriff explained that the deputy was hit twice by gunfire but was wearing a bulletproof vest.

The injured officer who opened fire on the gunman is retired and a member of a reserve unit that is made up of certified law enforcement officers who are not actively working for a law enforcement agency.

Tucker, the assailant, is also in stable condition. “Up to this point,” Maddox stated, it is unknown whether or not the suspect was wearing a mask when the discussion broke out.

With information from People and AP.