Indonesia.- A woman 54 years old had been missing since last Sunday, they only found her sandals since was swallowed by a huge python.

Jahrah was out for a walk in her rural village in Betara district, southern Indonesia, when she was attacked by a giant seven meter python which devoured her in a rubber plantation.

The woman had been missing since Sunday. and his corpse has been found in the stomach of the snake, since a group of locals killed the huge animal and opened its stomach with a knife.

The authorities explained that the search for Jahrah began on Sunday after her husband found some of her belongings on the ground, such as a sandal, a scarf and a jacket.

It was not until last Monday when the agents found the giant python approximately 7 meters long, which had a swollen stomach, and suspecting that the animal had devoured the woman, they decided to open it.

“When opening the stomach of the snake, it turned out that there was indeed a woman and it was verified that it was Jahrah”, confirmed an official document to which the EFE media had access.

In the face of the tragedy, the police called on the population to be “more attentive” to the presence of dangerous animals such as pythons while working in the fields or on plantations.