If there is one pitiable type of people: futurologists at car manufacturers (designers) who have to produce dazzling visions of the future (concept cars) for car shows at which their bosses can't actually show anything new.

Some concept cars are thinly veiled previews of an upcoming model – development often takes so long that you can take off some mirrors and put it on 24-inch wheels twelve months before the market launch. But other concept cars are an attempt Zeitgeist to create some design buzz around a brand and show that they are really ready for the future.

The 24-7 Wagon is based on the Ford Focus

However, the future couldn't have looked too bright when the Detroit Motor Show took place in 2000 (neither does the present, for that matter, considering that's when the Hummer H2 and Lexus SC were making their debut). Ford presented this 24-7 Wagon as part of a trio of Focus-based concepts that should happily share their platform in the future. There was a pickup, a coupe, and this SUV/station/crossover thing.

Do you think it looks a bit boring? That may have been the intention. Ford said at the time that one of the trends in the future would be that the emphasis in cars would be entirely on connectivity and technical capabilities, and that appearance would matter less and less. Well, they were wrong about that. You at least want to be able to find your car in the parking lot – at least until it comes to you, that is.

Several parts are now reality

The tech was the most interesting, such as those lipstick-shaped mirrors that you now see appearing here and there on real cars. Interior things such as access to your email, navigation, weather reports and so on were controlled via voice. You could even change the display with one shout. Ford took pride in the fact that its voice control not only spoke six languages ​​(English, German, French, Italian, Spanish and Japanese), but also recognized several dialects.

There was never even a whisper about a production version of the Ford 24-7 Wagon, the unvisionary critics made sure of that in 2000. But could it be a coincidence that barely two years later the dullness that had become a tin went into production, in the form of the Fusion?

A car that was so boring that no one could ever measure its acceleration because you were already asleep before then? The Fusion was also in between, but mainly in the gray area between life and death. But Ford, if you put it into production 24-7 today, that could be pretty cool. Just leave those emails alone – we have more than enough access to them.