According to their own statements, a holiday flight to Ibiza becomes a horror trip for passengers on a Eurowings machine. However, the airline sees it differently.

Ibiza/Alicante – You actually just wanted to spend a nice holiday on the Spanish holiday island of Ibiza. But for the passengers of a Eurowings plane from Hamburg, the flight to Spain was a horror trip, if the words of some people on board are to be believed. The airline meanwhile appeases and puts the statements of some passengers into perspective. But first things first.

On the way to Ibiza: Eurowings plane caught in severe storms – passenger describes “fear of death”

On Sunday (August 27) a holiday plane took off from Hamburg. His destination airport: Ibiza. However, Spain has been hit by severe storms in the past few days. In Mallorca, these caused flight chaos, devastation and closed roads. And the said Ibiza flight could not reach its destination as planned because of the storm. Like the flight details of the portal Flightradar24.com show, the machine had to switch to Alicante as the landing airport. Before that, she apparently had to circle near Ibiza several times, but was ultimately unable to initiate the landing approach due to the weather there.

Eurowings flight EW7514 was unable to land in Ibiza on August 27 due to severe weather. The machine from Hamburg had to change the flight route. © Screenshot/Flugradar24.de

The airline gave up dpa-Request that Eurowings flight EW7514 with 174 passengers on board could not land on the Balearic island on Sunday. According to this, the machine switched to Alicante after “a few waiting loops”. The descriptions of some passengers, on the other hand, read much more dramatically. A 32-year-old is from Bild.de quoted as follows: “I believe that the captain attempted a landing approach which resulted in a violent descent. The plane overturned uncontrollably from right to left.”

Lost altitude drastically within a minute – Eurowings plane flies through storms off Ibiza

The newspaper claims to have learned that the plane lost 1,000 meters of altitude within a minute. Meanwhile, Eurowings emphasized that “there was never any danger”. However, said passenger said that people had flown “up to the ceiling”, “people were crying and praying”. A stewardess also burst into tears. The passenger on the flight continued: “My seat neighbor wrote his farewell letter on the puke bag. (…) That was real fear of death that we felt there.”

A Eurowings Airbus failed to land in Ibiza on Sunday (27 August). (Iconic image) © Federico Gambarini/dpa

Horror flight to Ibiza? Ex-Bachelor candidate saw “death before her eyes” – Eurowings appeased

Eva Benetatou, who became known from TV reality shows like “The Bachelor”, expressed similar thoughts on Monday (August 28) via Instagram. She was also on the plane with her two-year-old son. She was afraid of death, the former flight attendant described in her Instagram story: “Yesterday I saw death before my eyes. (…) I’ve never had such a blatant flight in my whole life!”

In her Instagram story, ex-“Bachelor” candidate Eva Benetatou described her experiences during the Eurowings flight that was supposed to land in Ibiza. © Screenshot / Instagram.com/stories/evanthiabenetatou

The supposed horror flight was described much more soberly by Eurowings. The aircraft did not make an emergency landing, but an “alternative landing”. The machine was able to land safely in Alicante, according to Eurowings, it was no longer possible to continue on Sunday. The travelers were accommodated in hotels and then flown to Ibiza on Monday (August 28), it said.

After landing in Alicante, the Airbus of the turbulent flight was “subjected to a visual inspection by technicians from the outside due to the weather conditions flown through”. A lightning strike, as the 32-year-old passenger had suspected, was not confirmed. According to witnesses, panic recently spread on board during a Mallorca flight. (kh)