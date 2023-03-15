Walter Stewart, a professional firefighter for the city of Chicago, was surprised at work to hear that the address requested by the emergency service was his home. A radio alarmed the firefighter, who, accompanied by his companions, went to the affected house and found a house engulfed in flames.

According to local media, The firefighters reached the Montclare neighborhood and managed to give first aid to resuscitate Stewart’s wife. Meanwhile, the other professionals rescued the bodies of three children that were covered in fire.

In the report delivered by the medical personnel it was recorded that the four people managed to inhale large amounts of hay and that they had severe burns on their bodies.

The injured were taken to a Cook County hospital.but died within the week.

The first to die was a 7-year-old boy., who lost his life last Wednesday. Later, she was the mother of the minors, who died on Thursday. Finally, two children aged 9 and 2 lost their lives during the course of Friday.

Preliminary versions say that the fire started in the kitchen that was moving throughout the house.

Stewart offered the organs of his deceased relatives and said that I gave them so that people who need transplants can benefit from them.

Meanwhile, since the Chicago Fire Department offered to make a massive donation for the expenses that Stewart has to face for the loss of their relatives.

the american medium CBS Chicago managed to get some images during the time of the rescue.

